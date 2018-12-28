Two Scottsbluff women among slate of gubernatorial nominations

Governor Ricketts has released a slate of nomination to various boards and commissions, and it includes two local women for the Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Reagan Boyer and Jessica Barrett have both been named for three-year appointments to the panel that works to reverse a historical bias against people with disabilities.

Boyer says as the parent of a child with a developmental disability, she will help bring a unique perspective. “Whether it be health care or services in Western Nebraska, that would probably be a primary area I want to focus on is service in rural areas” says Boyer, “because it can be overwhelming, in general, when you have a child with a developmental disability.”

Among the duties of the council are identifying legislation introduced and educating policymakers on the impact of bills on persons with developmental disabilities, presenting relevant testimony and making awards to various agencies and organizations to address gaps and barriers in the system.

Boyer tells KNEB News she was pleased to be nominated to the unpaid position and looks forward to having an impact on issues surrounding developmental disabilities.