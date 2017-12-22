class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280053 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Two snow storms coming before Christmas

BY Kevin Mooney | December 22, 2017
Huw Williams/ MGN Online Graphic

Two Christmas storms will provide additional snow to our region over the next few days.

KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says the first storm will drop moisture overnight and into Saturday morning.

 

Day says another storm Christmas Eve night and into Christmas morning will drop another one to four inches of snow across the Wyobraska region.

Day says between the three storms over the five days leading into Christmas, there will be enough snow on the ground to keep temperatures cold next week. He also warns of blowing snow in the open areas, especially in the higher elevations.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
