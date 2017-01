At least two people have been taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of injuries after a collision between a tractor and a pickup west of the Riverview Golf Course on Highway 92.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the people taken to the hospital were the drivers of the vehicles and the severity of their injuries is not known. A passenger was also in the pickup but there is no information on whether they were transported to the hospital.

The accident happened around 5:45 Thursday night.