Two teachers get jump start on classroom readiness with boost by local bank

Two lucky teachers got a boost for the start of the school year with awards made Monday by officials with First National Bank in Scottsbluff.

Following nominations by former students, Randy Plummer from Gering High School and Julie Clarkson from Lincoln Heights Elementary in Scottsbluff were selected as inaugural winners of the Teachers Rule recognition program.

First National Retail Branch Manager Laurie Morgheim presented each with a $250 gift card to help get their classrooms ready for the coming school year. “We all know the dollar doesn’t stretch very far, and many times they dip into their own pocket. We wanted to help those teachers out,” says Morgheim. “So we’ve done this in other markets where our banks are located and it has gone over really well, and thought we would try it here.”

Plummer and Clarkson also received a $25 gift certificate from TC and More, plus a bouquet.

Morgheim says with workforce development becoming more important these day, the bank wanted a way to help any way they could.

First National Bank branches in Chadron, Alliance and North Platte also made teacher awards in their communities.