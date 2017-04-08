Two teens injured in rollover accident near Lake Minatare School

A single vehicle rollover accident near Lake Minatare School has injured two teenagers.

Law enforcement and rescue personnel from Minatare and Valley Ambulance were dispatched to the accident near Country Roads K and 28 just west of Lake Minatare School just after 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate that two 16 year males were transported to Regional West Medical Center. One, believed to be the passenger, was transported with traumatic injuries, while the other, had less serious injuries.

Investigation is ongoing by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.