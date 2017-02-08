Two vehicle accident at River Bridge injures three

Three people were hospitalized following a Tuesday evening accident in Scottsbluff by the North Platte River Bridge on Avenue I.

Scottsbluff Police say at 5:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a head-on collision. The investigation revealed that 74-year-old Patrick Schukert of Bridgeport was driving north on Avenue I, and lost control of the Mercury Marquis he was driving.

The Mercury crossed the center line and into the southbound lane, where he struck a Dodge pickup driven by 52-year-old Virginia Kniss of Mitchell. Both were transported by Valley Ambulance to Regional West for injuries sustained the accident, and both vehicles were total losses.

Police say Amy Bartholomew, who was a passenger in the pickup, was also treated for injuries at the hospital. Schukert was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Avenue I between South Beltline West and Stable Club Road was closed for approximately 45 minutes. Valley Ambulance, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response.