Two-vehicle accident near Scottsbluff sends at least one to the hospital

BY Scott Miller | July 17, 2019
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

At least one person was taken from the scene by ambulance Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle accident on the northwestern edge of Scottsbluff.

Authorities were called to Highway 26 at the intersection with the South Beltline/Highway 92 bypass around 9:30 a.m., where a silver car and a red cross-over had collided.

The force of the impact sheared the left rear wheel and door assembly from the car, leaving debris in the westbound lanes of Highway 26.

(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, accompanied by Scottsbluff Rural Fire, Valley Ambulance and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Further details, including the name of the drivers, their conditions and the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

