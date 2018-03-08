Two WNCC Students Earn $1,500 Surgical Technology Scholarship From Regional West Foundation

Kristy Kreman of Chadron and Brettni Mills of Alliance each earned a $1,500 scholarship from the Regional West Foundation.

Mills and Kreman, both Surgical Technology students at Western Nebraska Community College were recipients of the James Massey, M.D. Surgical Tech Scholarship.

“Having just a job specific scholarship is super amazing,” Mills said. “It’s kind of like (Dr. Massey) took a chance on me. It was as if he said, ‘I see potential in her.’ That’s the first thing I thought of.”

“As a single parent and non-traditional student, Dr. Massey’s generosity has not only help me financially but has given me the confidence to continue my education and pursue my dream, a career in medicine,” Kreman said.

This is the first year the scholarship has been awarded, and there are plans for it to continue next year, as well. Those eligible for the scholarship must be a full-time student in the WNCC Surgical Technology Program with a grade point average of at least 3.0.

“The Regional West Foundation, Regional West Health Services and Dr. Massey have given the WNCC Surgical Technology students a wonderful gift,” said Marcene Elwell, WNCC Surgical Technology Program Director. “I am so grateful for their past, current and future support of the Surgical Technology Program and students. Dr. Massey and the RWHS organization have played an integral role in the success of this program and we could not do it without their support.”

“Regional West Foundation is proud to make an investment in WNCC students by facilitating the James Massey, M.D. Surgical Tech Scholarship,” said Julie Marshall, director of development of the Regional West Foundation. “This investment translates into a strong and vibrant future for western Nebraska.”