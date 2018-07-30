Two women in custody after robbery at Gering apartment

Two women are in custody after taking items Sunday from a Gering apartment.

26 year old Jessica Palomo and 27 year old Wynter Jones are accused of breaking into the apartment Sunday and removing two televisions, tools, cords, video games and a space heater. Court documents say the two women were acting on behalf of the resident’s son, who had been told he was no longer allowed at the apartment. The women are also accused of punching the resident’s daughter, who had attempted to stop the theft.

The women were arrested after the items were recovered from their vehicle during a traffic stop. They are accused of robbery, third degree assault, and possession of methamphetamine.