Two year Terrytown water project begins

Work has begun this week on the first phase of the three and half million dollar Terrytown water project.

Consulting engineer Jeff Wolfe with M.C. Schaff says the project will place Terrytown and Bellevue residents on meters, refurbish the Terrytown tower, and in the first phase connect Terrytown’s water system to Gering’s system.

Wolfe says some water mains, including one on South Street, will also be replaced in the next few weeks.

Much of 2018 and the first few months of 2019 will involve the placement of meters and establishing new water mains in Bellevue. Refurbishing of the water tower will be the final phase of the two year project.

Most of the project will be paid for by USDA grants and a low interest $1.6 million loan, which will be paid back over 40 years through the water rates charged customers.