U.S. 385 segment south of Alliance dedicated

The city of Alliance along with state and national dignitaries Thursday morning officially dedicated a 14.5 mile segment of U.S. Highway 385. A federal grant has allowed the segment south of Alliance that is also part of the Heartland Expressway to be converted from a two-lane highway into a four-lane divided highway.

Box Butte Development Executive Director Chelsie Herian says Alliance is excited about getting the connectivity it needs to bring new business to the area.

Herian said,” One of the top four questions asked of a community is how connected are you? Where’s you nearest four lane expressway or different things like that. We’ve been so far off the beaten path being between I-80 and I-90 we’ve missed some of those opportunities. This opens that door for us to be looked at.”

Herian says the four lane also provides additional safety as farmers take their products from the field to the city for processing, admitting passing big trucks on the two-lane during harvest has been a challenge and a hazard. The state has plans to also four-lane the segment from where they are now to the connection with Highway L-62A to Scottsbluff.