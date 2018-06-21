U.S. House passes its version of Farm Bill

The Republican-led House has narrowly passed a sweeping farm bill that would toughen work requirements for food stamp recipients.

The bill passed 213-211.

Democrats opposed the measure, saying it would toss too many people off government food assistance.

The measure renews the safety net for farmers as President Donald Trump’s tough talk on tariffs threatens to close markets for many of their products.

The vote Thursday marked the House’s second attempt to pass a farm bill. GOP leaders suffered an embarrassing setback in May when 30 GOP members opposed passage in an effort to get a vote on immigration legislation.

The House bill sets up a certain clash with the Senate, which looks to make mostly modest adjustments to existing programs and doesn’t pick a food stamps fight.

Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith released a statement after the House approved its version of the Bill.

Smith said “I’m very happy to see the House move forward with its version of the Farm Bill, a major step toward giving our agriculture producers the certainty they deserve. After the turbulence we’ve seen recently in commodity prices, a long term Farm Bill will help to address the concerns I hear while traveling Nebraska’s Third District. I look forward to the Senate passing its version of the bill so we can move the process forward.”

The House version of the 2018 Farm Bill includes crop insurance, a vital safety net for Nebraska’s farmers, the creation of a vaccine bank to help protect our livestock industry, and modest but significant changes to SNAP intended to help more Americans experience economic opportunity.