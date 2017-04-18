U.S. Navy Band to perform at Scottsbluff

The United States Navy Band is coming to Scottsbluff, one of 18 cities in eight states to host a performance by the Navy Band during its 2017 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters performance is scheduled for May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m. at Midwest Theater.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.