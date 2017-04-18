class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229612 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

U.S. Navy Band to perform at Scottsbluff

BY Kevin Mooney | April 18, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
U.S. Navy Band to perform at Scottsbluff
United States Navy Band "Sea Chanters"

The United States Navy Band is coming to Scottsbluff, one of 18 cities in eight states to host a performance by the Navy Band during its 2017 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters performance is scheduled for May 6, 2017, at 7 p.m. at Midwest Theater.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments