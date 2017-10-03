U.S. Senator John Barrasso considered for, declines White House job

U.S. Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming says the White House

reached out to him about its vacant Health and Human Services secretary position, but that he is not going to join President Donald Trump’s administration.

Casper Star-Tribune reports that Barrasso said on Monday he was honored to speak with the White House, but he believes he can best

“represent Wyoming and help the president by fighting for a conservative agenda as an ally in Congress.”

Barrasso, a medical doctor by trade, has been vocal in supporting GOP’s repeated efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He is the fourth-ranking Republican in the Senate.

The White House position became available following the ousting of previous secretary Tom Price, who faced criticism over the use of private charter planes.