U.S. Senator Sasse weighs in on Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS nomination

Following President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme, Court, KNEB News caught up with U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska for his reactions on the pick.

Sasse, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says it could be an uphill battle with Democrats during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

The first term Senator says he will try to work across the aisle, as well as asking hard-hitting questions during the confirmation hearing process.

Sasse adds that this Supreme Court nomination matters.

The first round of confirmation hearings are likely to begin later this summer.

Sasse says his work is cut out for him, but with a working August session, it’s a challenge he looks forward to.