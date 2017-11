Southeast Wyoming officials say a man’s body was found in a reservoir east of Cheyenne.

Laramie County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Capt. Linda Gesell says deputies spotted the body Sunday in the Wyoming Hereford Ranch Reservoir Number 1 while they were responding to a report of a burned vehicle.

According to Gesell, the body appears to be that of a white or Hispanic man in his 20s.

The body was turned over the Laramie County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy of the body is scheduled for Monday.