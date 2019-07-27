class="post-template-default single single-post postid-398113 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

BY Media Release | July 27, 2019
Union Pacific Corporation Announces 10 Percent Dividend Increase for Third Quarter 2019

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) announced that its Board of Directors today voted to increase the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common shares by 10 percent to 97 cents per share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record August 30, 2019. This marks Union Pacific’s fifth dividend increase in the past eight quarters. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 120 consecutive years.

“The dividend increase demonstrates our continued confidence in Union Pacific’s ability to grow cash returns for our shareholders,” said Rob Knight, Union Pacific chief financial officer. “This is consistent with our current financial guidance to maintain a dividend payout ratio between 40 and 45 percent.”

