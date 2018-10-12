Union Pacific’s South Morrill locomotive repair shop to close

Officials with Union Pacific have confirmed that by next February, the locomotive repair shop in South Morrill will close.

U.P. Media Relations Director Jeff DeGraff told KNEB News that the plan is to close the shop by the end of January, 2019. He says the closure will impact 68 employees working out of the South Morrill Yard.

Union Pacific will be working with labor unions on arrangements for impacted employees for seniority based opportunities to relocated to other locations or to be furloughed.

DeGraff says the work that is currently being performed at the South Morrill locomotive repair shop will primarily be transitioned to locations in North Platte and North Little Rock, Arkansas.