class="post-template-default single single-post postid-340738 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Union Pacific’s South Morrill locomotive repair shop to close

BY Ryan Murphy | October 12, 2018
Home News Regional News
Union Pacific’s South Morrill locomotive repair shop to close
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Officials with Union Pacific have confirmed that by next February, the locomotive repair shop in South Morrill will close.

U.P. Media Relations Director Jeff DeGraff told KNEB News that the plan is to close the shop by the end of January, 2019. He says the closure will impact 68 employees working out of the South Morrill Yard.

Union Pacific will be working with labor unions on arrangements for impacted employees for seniority based opportunities to relocated to other locations or to be furloughed.

DeGraff says the work that is currently being performed at the South Morrill locomotive repair shop will primarily be transitioned to locations in North Platte and North Little Rock, Arkansas.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments