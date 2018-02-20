class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292187 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

United Airlines plane slides off runway in Gillette, no injuries

BY Associated Press | February 20, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
United Airlines plane slides off runway in Gillette, no injuries

A passenger jet carrying 33 people slid off the runway at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport in northeast Wyoming.

No one was hurt in the incident involving United Airlines flight 5117 from Denver Monday afternoon, but it caused the runway to be closed temporarily.

Airport director Jay Lundell tells the Gillette News Record that the plane slid about 30 yards (27 meters) off the runway but there was no damage to the airplane

The passengers were evacuated from the plane and were transported to the terminal building.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments