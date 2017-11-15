United Airlines sets January 30th for first Scottsbluff flight

Officials at Western Nebraska Regional Airport are looking forward to the return of regularly scheduled airline flights, announcing the official date for the first United Airlines Scottsbluff flight Wednesday.

As of this Saturday, United Airlines will begin booking passengers for their first Scottsbluff to Denver flight on January 30th. Western Nebraska Regional Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says he doesn’t have specific flight times yet. But he says the tentative Monday through Friday schedule look great, with an early morning flight out at around 6:30 a return flight in the afternoon arriving around 3:30 and departing around 4, and a late flight arriving around 9 p.m.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says SkyWest will be operating the route for United, but that it will be United Airlines who is the actual carrier scheduling the flights.

Skelton says officials from United will be at the airport tomorrow (Thurs) to look things over and see what they need to set up for operations to begin in January.

Since United is one of the nation’s major carriers with hundreds of planes and pilots stationed in the region, Skelton does not expect any of the pilot or aircraft shortage issues that Pen Air or Great Lakes Aviation experienced.

This Saturday, Skelton says customers will be able to book flights beginning January 30th on the United Airlines website.