United Rentals closes, three people lose jobs

United Rentals, which was located just east of the former Heilbruns building, closed its doors November 1st.

A salesman at the company’s office in Cheyenne confirmed the closing, indicating five people were employed and three lost jobs as a result of the closure. He said the other two people are still employed. One is on the road providing maintenance on equipment and the other is a driver who is relocating equipment to Cheyenne and other locations.

The salesman did not know what led to the closure.