class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270587 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

United Rentals closes, three people lose jobs

BY Kevin Mooney | November 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
United Rentals closes, three people lose jobs
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

United Rentals, which was located just east of the former Heilbruns building, closed its doors November 1st.

A salesman at the company’s office in Cheyenne confirmed the closing, indicating five people were employed and three lost jobs as a result of the closure. He said the other two people are still employed. One is on the road providing maintenance on equipment and the other is a driver who is relocating equipment to Cheyenne and other locations.

The salesman did not know what led to the closure.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments