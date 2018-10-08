Activists want more alcohol reforms in Whiteclay

Activists are calling for more reforms Whiteclay after a state Supreme Court decision closed the community’s beer stores that sold millions of cans of beer each year despite an alcohol ban

on a nearby Native American reservation.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that activists last week called for more action in Whiteclay, which borders South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Despite the town having only nine residents, its four beer stores sold the equivalent of about 3.5 million cans annually, which led to a litany of acohol-related problems.

Activists are working with the Nebraska State Patrol to fight possible bootlegging in neighboring cities and to form a cold-case unit to investigate mysterious deaths. They’re also urging lawmakers to provide more funding to fight bootlegging.