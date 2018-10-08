United Way campaign co-chairs pushing toward goal

Campaign letters are going out this week from the United Way of Western Nebraska, urging the public to make monthly, yearly, or one time donations to this year’s campaign.

Campaign co-chairs Becca Thompkins and Doug Couse say they have made 50 presentations to businesses and their employees so far this year, and Thompkins says it is very easy for those workers to make a donation that will count.

Thompkins says” The pacesetters that we do presentation for , they offer payroll deduction which is the easiest way to donate. you don’t see it, its pre-tax and you don’t notice it’s can. If you have an employer that doesn’t offer payroll deduction, you can call the United Way office to set one up. ”

Both co-charis also said you can have it taken out of your checking account automatically, another easy way to donate.

After falling short of reaching last year’s goal, Co-chair Doug Couse says they lowered the goal to $335,000 this year to reflect difficult times and the loss of two pacesetters. Couse believes they can “knock it out of the park”.

For more information on how you can make a donation to help this year’s campaign succeed, call the United Way office at 635-2522