United Way “Day of Caring” packaging event held Thursday morning

Around 190 volunteers representing businesses, service organizations and churches were on hand Thursday morning at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff for the United Way of Western Nebraska’s “Day of Caring” food packaging event.

Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News approximately 60,000 meals (10,000 packages ) of shelf stable food were being produced in assembly line fashion to be distributed through programs serving food to insecure families in the community.

Black says the products will be distributed through 21 programs serving food insecure families in the area, including area food pantries, the soup kitchens, and five school backpack programs including Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill and Bayard.

Over $14,000 was raised for the event, with funds raised through grants and donations specific to the event, so as not to effect the annual United Way campaign fundraising efforts that support partner agencies.