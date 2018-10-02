United Way “Day of Caring” Volunteers Packed 60,000 Meals Tuesday Morning

A record number of volunteers representing businesses, service organizations and churches turned out at the Weborg 21 Centre Thursday morning for the United Way of Western Nebraska’s “Day of Caring” food packaging event.

Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News volunteers packaged the meals in assembly line fashion to be distributed through programs serving food to insecure families in the community.

Black says they had 30 more volunteers than normal, so they had over 200 people helping out this morning.

She said they had service organizations, businesses, students, church congregations….a great group of people.

60,000 meals were packed in record time during the 6th annual event. Black noted this is the fifth annual event, and they have packaged over 280,000 meals that stayed here in the community.

Black says the products will be distributed through 21 programs serving food insecure families in the area, including area food pantries, the soup kitchens, and five school backpack programs including Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill and Bayard.