United Way looking for volunteers for Funds Distribution process

The United Way of Western Nebraska is looking to recruit approximately 80 volunteers for its Funds Distribution process where individuals decide how the $350,000 raised from this past year’s campaign will be distributed to agencies who have applied for funding. .

Volunteers will be divided into small committees and asked to review two or three agencies that have applied for funding. Each committee will meet to review their assigned agency applications and will then conduct interviews of the agencies. Each committee will then make a recommendation as to what level of funding they believe the agency should receive. The final step will be to make a presentation at the final Funds Distribution meeting regarding those findings.

Orientation for the volunteers will be held on Wednesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harms Center. This meeting will be a short 30 minutes.

The application reviews, agency interviews, assessment and preliminary recommendation process can be expected to take approximately 3-4 hours in total, and will take place between the dates of April 12th and April 27th. The final Funds Distribution meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 9th, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Harms Center.

Contact Deb Gies at admin@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com if you or a list of your employees want to help. Please notify us if anyone wanting to help currently sits on the Board of Directors of a non-profit agency so that we can avoid assigning that organization to them.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at (308) 635-2522. Thank you so much for your continued support of United Way of Western Nebraska.