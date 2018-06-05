United Way of Western Nebraska announces 2018-19 campaign agencies

United Way of Western Nebraska has announced fifteen agencies will receive funding from the 2018-19 campaign.

The agencies were selected after community volunteers reviewed each application and interviewed each agency representative. The agencies were chosen focusing on better health, education, and financial stability.

23 Baseball Club, Boy Scouts (Longs Peak Council), Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy, CAPstone, Carpenter Center, CASA of Scotts Bluff County, Cirrus House Transitional Age Program, DOVES, Family Stabilization Program (CAPWN), Guadalupe Center, Plains West CASA, Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center, Summer Program for Handicapped Children (Camp Scott), Team Mates of Scotts Bluff County and Western NE Child Development Center (CAPWN) will be the partner agencies receiving United Way funds this year.