United Way of Western Nebraska at 80% of its goal

The United Way of Western Nebraska is at 80% of its goal and needs to raise approximately $76,000 to meet its $371,000 target .

Executive Director Steph Black says they are still optimistic about reaching their figure with two pacesetters yet two report and a couple of fundraisers to complete

One of those fundraisers is the first annual KNEB radiothon January 27th, where Black says the idea is to get people that don’t have payroll deductions at work, or one time donors, to step forward and contribute.

Black says the pacesetters have been very creative in generating money this year.