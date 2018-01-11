United Way of Western Nebraska campaign at 75% of goal

The United Way of Western Nebraska is looking for another $90,000 over the next month to six weeks to reach their 2017-18 campaign goal of $375,000.

Executive Director Steph Black says the 25 pacesetter firms have been raising money to provide a solid base for the campaign.

Black says most of the pacesetters have done well but there are a few finishing up and doing some additional things to raise money because the campaign is “behind a little bit”.

The United Way has received $1,100 and $2,700 donations from Sam and Louie’s and Taco Johns recently as part of promotions where a portion of their proceeds are designated to the United Way.

Sam and Louie’s has a similar promotion scheduled for January 23rd and KNEB will hold their second annual Radiothon February 1st, promoting giving to the United Way over eleven hours on 94.1 The Brand and phone stations at Main Street Market.