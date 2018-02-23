class="post-template-default single single-post postid-292960 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

United Way of Western Nebraska congratulates trip drawing winner

BY Dave Strang | February 23, 2018
Pictured are United Way Board President Mason Stover, Executive Director Steph Black, trip voucher winner Michael Engelhaupt, and travel agent Diana Deeds. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The United Way of Western Nebraska Friday morning announced Michael Engelhaupt as the winner of the 2017-2018 Campaign Trip Drawing.

As a winner of the drawing, Engelhaupt was presented with a $3,000 trip voucher, generously sponsored in part by Diana Deeds Travel.

Engelhaupt was totally surprised as a winner, noting that when he made his donation as a business owner, he didn’t even realize it made him eligible for the trip drawing.

Englehaupt said he was still undecided at this point on a destination to use the trip voucher for.

