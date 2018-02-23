United Way of Western Nebraska congratulates trip drawing winner

The United Way of Western Nebraska Friday morning announced Michael Engelhaupt as the winner of the 2017-2018 Campaign Trip Drawing.
As a winner of the drawing, Engelhaupt was presented with a $3,000 trip voucher, generously sponsored in part by Diana Deeds Travel.
Engelhaupt was totally surprised as a winner, noting that when he made his donation as a business owner, he didn’t even realize it made him eligible for the trip drawing.
Englehaupt said he was still undecided at this point on a destination to use the trip voucher for.