United Way of Western Nebraska exceeds fundraising campaign goal

Even when it looked like an impossible goal only a month ago, the United Way of Western Nebraska Friday announced they not only reached, but actually exceeded their set campaign fundraising goal.

The agency raised a grand total of $382,216.82 over the past year, which will soon be distributed to the 16 local agencies supported by the United Way.

Campaign co-chair George Schlothauer says it’s not that surprising the community would come forward to help reach the goal. He says it’s typical this close to the end of the campaign. Schlothauer says people who were on the fence about giving, or haven’t given yet come forward to make their contributions.

Co-Chair Bill Boyer says during a lot of the presentation they made, you could tell that employees were really struggling whether to give again or consider giving. He believes most people knew that it was a worthwhile organization and a good place to invest their money in the community.

Boyer, Director of Operations at KNEB Radio, says that ironically, the amount raised over the set campaign goal of just over $371,000 is approximately the amount raised through a first of it’s kind KNEB Radiothon in February.