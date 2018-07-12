United Way of Western Nebraska looking for volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Dash, which is just nine days away, Saturday, July 21st @ Trails West Pavilion

United Way Executive Director Steph Black says it is hard to do the event without help both on land and in the North Platte River after the ducks are dropped at 10:30 a.m.

You need to need to sign a waiver. Call 635-2522 if you’d like to help.

Ducks can be purchased at anytime at Team Auto with 30 prizes in all available, including the 1st Prize, a 2018 Toyota CH-R donated by TEAM Auto while 2nd prize is a 2018 Honda Pioneer 500 Side by Side donated by Sandberg Honda.

Ducks can be pruchased at $10/duck, $25/Quacky Trio (3 ducks and a quacky sack), or $60/Quacky Combo (7 ducks & quacky sack)