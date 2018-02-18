United Way of Western Nebraska Serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties hosting grant workshops

The United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties is hosting two grant workshops to assist non-profit organizations in completing the 2018-2019 United Way funding application.

The first workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 21st beginning at 9 a.m. and the second workshop is scheduled for Thursday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. Appointments for assistance with the application can also be made by calling the United Way office at 308-763-8031.

Funding applications are available online and the completed application must be submitted to the United Way of Western Nebraska online portal by 4 p.m. on March 5 for consideration. Early completion of the application is encouraged.

United Way works in the local community to assist non-profits that promote healthier lives, better education, income stability, provide for and contribute primarily to human care and health needs, operating and serving individuals in the health, welfare, recreation, youth-guidance and/or character building field.

Interested agencies may contact Karen Benzel, United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties Director, by calling (308) 763-8031 for more information.