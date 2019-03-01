United Way of Western Nebraska Smashes Goal for 2018-2019 Campaign

The United Way of Western Nebraska Friday morning announced the total amount raised during the 2018-2019 fundraising campaign.

The set goal $335,000 was far surpassed, as campaign co-chairs Doug Couse and Becca Tompkins unveiled the total raised of $347,824.

Officials thanked everyone who contributed to support United Way, whether they contributed through payroll deduction giving, one-time donations, bought rubber ducks for the Duck Dash, participated with the Color Dash, or donated their time to help impact the community.

25 Pacesetter Businesses and their employees did corporate donations for matches, and allowed employee payroll deduction giving. These 25 Pacesetter Businesses and their employees donated $205,000 of the total.

Leadership Scottsbluff chose United Way of Western Nebraska as one of the charities they raised money for through their 2018 Hoops for Heroes event, donating $9,000 from that event to United Way.

Nearly $64,000 was raised through 2018 Special Events, and the rest came from community donations all the way from $1 to several thousand dollars.

In 2018, United way funded 15 local programs that provide services to families in need in the communities they serve.

Executive Director Steph Black also noted that United Way continues to be a collaborative partner in Community Impact work being done focusing on better health, education, financial stability, homelessness and food insecurity.

The 2018 Stuff the Bus School Supply drive filled 175 backpacks for CAPWN clients, and delivered 105 boxes of school supplies to 8 local school districts.

The Day of Caring Food Packaging event for 2018 had 230 volunteers packaging 60,000 shelf stable meals that stayed in our communities and are being distributed by 15 local programs serving families in need.