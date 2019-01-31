United Way Radiothon hits halfway point

A whopping $17,500… that’s the target fundraising goal for the United Way of Western Nebraska Radiothon today at Main Street Market in Scottsbluff.

At the start of the day, the United Way was about $25,000 dollars short of their 2018-2019 campaign fundraising goal of $335,000.

Starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 5:30 p.m., volunteers have been manning the phone lines while KNEB hosts live coverage of the Radiothon encouraging locals to call in and make a donation.

United Way Executive Director Steph Black says despite being a fairly new fundraiser the donations have grown year after year with $11,000 raised in 2017 and $15,000 in 2018.

“I’m very optimistic that we will get very close to our goal if not exceed it,” explains Black. “Our community never ceases to amaze me. Our community is very giving. Those that give support everything, and that’s the beauty of being a donor and supporting United Way.”

You can call in your donation by reaching out to one of the volunteers at 308-633-4000. If you are unable to donate to today’s Radiothon but would like to still help out you can make a donation to this year’s campaign online.