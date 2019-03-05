United Way Raises $105,007 in Box Butte and Dawes Counties

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2018-2019 campaign goal of $86,000 by raising $105,007- exceeding the campaign goal by more than 20%.

$96,376.60 was raised in Box Butte County and $8,630.84 was raised in Dawes County. Funds are raised annually through individual donations, corporate donations and United Way special events.

“It is amazing to see the collective impact when so many businesses and individuals throughout the community come together to support United Way,” said Karen Benzel, Director of United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties. ” By giving to United Way, it allows United Way partner agencies to focus on their programs and clients reducing their fundraising needs. The great success of this campaign is a testament to our supportive community.”

Funds raised are used to support local non-profits partner agencies and United Way community impact initiatives that benefit Box Butte and Dawes Counties. United Way partner agencies apply for funding each year and funding is open to non-profits in the area that focus on financial stability, education and better health.

Funds available are based on the amount raised in each county as Box Butte County funds are utilized for Box Butte agencies and Dawes County funds raised are used to support Dawes County agencies. Last year, ten non-profits in Box Butte County and four in Dawes County received funds from United Way.

Non-profit agencies like East Point Horspice, CAPstone, The Doves Program and Northwest Community Action Partnership Community Services rely on United Way for support.