United Way raises nearly $351,000 during ’17-’18 campaign

In a tough fundraising year, the United Way of Western Nebraska was still able to raise nearly $351,000 in their annual campaign that provides funding for various local agencies.

Campaign Co-Chair Leslie Shaver said while they fell around $24,000 short of their $375,000 goal, the money they raised will still be able to provide much needed support.

Shaver noted it has been a tough year for fundraising- not only for our community- but also for other United Way agencies across Nebraska.

Campaign Co-Chair Andrew Hunzeker says there were many great events throughout the year- including year two of the KNEB Radiothon- which raised more than $16,000 in a single day.

Board President Mason Stover said the money will go a long way in supporting the local agencies supported by the donations.

Even though they didn’t make their goal this year, everyone involved with the campaign were very thankful for the people and businesses in the community that have been so generous.