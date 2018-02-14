United Way still 10% short heading into final days of campaign

The United Way of Western Nebraska will be wrapping up their annual fundraising campaign this Friday, and are about $37,000 short of their $375,000 goal.

Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News the response from the community has been great, as always.

But she is hoping they can bridge that big gap before Friday because it will also impact the agencies that are applying for funding for the next fiscal year. The application deadline for the ensuing year is 4 p.m. March 5th and they are available online at unitedway ofwesternnebraska.com or by calling 635-2522.

Black says they are also currently looking for volunteers to participate in the process of allocating and distributing the funds among the local agencies supported by United Way dollars. She says it’s about a 7 to 9 hour commitment during the last two weeks of April through May and they need 80 to 100 volunteers to assist.