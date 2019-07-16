United Way “Stuff the Bus” Effort Expands to Include Sidney

United Way of Western Nebraska is teaming up with CAPWN (Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska) to expand their Stuff the Bus school supply drive program in Sidney. They invite area residents to participate in a Stuff the Bus school supply drive which helps children in need get the necessary supplies to proudly start and succeed in school.

United Way and CAPWN believe that advancing the common good means creating opportunities for a better life for all, and that begins with preparing children to succeed in school. United Way, its local business partners and CAPWN will be collecting new school supplies which will be used to fill backpacks for eligible CAPWN client families. The remaining bulk school supplies will be delivered to the Sidney Public School district. The supplies will then be distributed to students requesting assistance, while supplies last. Families needing help with school supplies for their children are encouraged to contact the counselors or principals of their children’s schools.

People are welcome to drop new school supplies off at the Sidney CAPWN office.

Monetary donations are welcome and will be used to purchase additional supplies. These can be mailed to or dropped off at CAPWN office, 2241 Illinois St., Sidney NE 69160.

For more information call CAPWN 308- 254-5856.