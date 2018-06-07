United Way volunteers prepare for annual Duck Dash

United Way of Western Nebraska volunteers were busy Thursday morning with one of the important tasks in preparing for their “Rubber Duck Dash” fundraiser.

Special Events Coordinator Krista Sarchett explains they are in the official stages of getting ready for the July 21st event by removing old numbers and re-numbering the 10,000 total ducks available to purchase for the race.

Sarchett says they had a lot of great volunteers including UNMC nursing and radiology students, CAPWN, Cirrus House and others who were donating time to remove the old numbers and place the new numbers for 2018 on the ducks.

A total of up to 10,000 individually numbered ducks will be dropped into the North Platte River and dash toward the finish line. The owners of the first 30 ducks through the finish trap will win great prizes donated by local sponsors.

Those include this year’s Grand Prize, a 2018 Toyota C-HR donated by Team Auto Center. 2nd place prize is a 2018 Honda Pioneer 500 side-by-side donated by Sandberg Honda.

Options for purchasing ducks are the same as last year. Individual ducks are $10, a Quacky Trio includes 3 ducks in the Duck Dash and a Quack Sack for $25, or you can purchase a Quacky Combo for $60, which includes 7 ducks in the Duck Dash and a Quack Sack. Quack Sacks are filled with great coupons from area businesses.

Duck permits are available at Team Auto Center, or can be picked up at the United Way office at 1517 Broadway in Scottsbluff.

Visit the United Way of Western Nebraska Facebook page for announcements on other locations where ducks can be purchased.