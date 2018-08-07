United Way volunteers sort “Stuff the Bus” supplies Tuesday

The United Way of Western Nebraska partners with local school districts and businesses each summer shortly before school resumes, to gather monetary donations and new school supplies with their “Stuff the Bus” campaign.

Sorting of the supplies was going on Tuesday morning and Executive Director Steph Black says the items they collect make a huge impact for students who are not able to purchase the necessary supplies for the school year.

Black said it looks like the backpacks were down just a little bit, but they didn’t have as many applicants with about 20 fewer than last year.

Although she said supplies would be about the same amount as what they delivered last year to the eight school districts they partner with, including Scottsbluff, Gering, Morrill, Mitchell, Minatare, Bayard, Bridgeport, and Banner County Schools.

Black says the supplies will be evenly distributed among the eight districts.

All of the monetary donations received are turned into gift cards and then given to the schools to purchase exactly the supplies they need.