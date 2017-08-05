United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign wrapping up

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual Stuff the Bus program is once again coming to an end.

Over the last few weeks, people from across the community donated school supplies for in-need children that will be starting a new school year later this month.

On Friday, Main Street Market hosted a hamburger feed to help raise additional funds for the program. For a minimum $2 donation, attendees got a burger, drink and bag of chips- with the cash being used to buy items still needed.

Later this week- teams will be sorting all of the collected the items and then delivering all the supplies to kids in Scottsbluff, Gering, Minatare, Morrill, Bridgeport, Bayard and Banner County Schools.

“United Way focuses on better education, better health, and financial stability,” says Executive Director Steph Black. “And we really believe if kids don’t have the right tools to start school off on the right foot, they’re not going to learn and become great leaders- and we need great leaders.”

For more information on how you can still donate, you can give Black a call at the United Way offices at 308-635-2522.