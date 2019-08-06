United Way’s Stuff the Bus winding down

The United Way of Western Nebraska was wrapping up their annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign Tuesday morning as volunteers were busy sorting school supplies.

Each summer shortly before school resumes, the United Way partners with local school districts and businesses to gather monetary donations and new school supplies.

Executive Director Steph Black says the items they collect make a huge impact for students who are not able to purchase the necessary supplies for the school year.

Everything from spiral notebooks, pens and pencils, markers, and all the other essentials for the new school year were collected over the past few weeks.

Now, UPS will deliver the supplies to school districts including Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Morrill, Minatare, Sidney, Bridgeport Bayard and Banner County Schools.