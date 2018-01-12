University leaders fear damage from new proposed budget cuts

University of Nebraska officials fear new budget cuts

proposed by the governor would make it tough for the system to remain affordable and still meet state economic needs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to cut the university system’s state appropriation by 2 percent _ a total of $11.4 million _ for the remainder of this fiscal year. He

also proposed cutting $23.2 million for the 2018-19 budget year.

University officials say the cuts could result in program elimination, fewer teachers and higher tuition.

System President Hank Bounds said Thursday the university would be swallowing one-third of the statewide total once cuts to state agencies and programs are computed.

Senator John Stinner of Gering understands Bounds concerns. The Chair of the Appropriations Committee told KNEB News “The University is the biggest cut over and above what we did last year. Along with state colleges and community colleges higher ed took a pretty good hit. So what we have to do is take a look short term at what we have to do to balance the budget and then long term at what the outcomes will be. ”

Bounds say university leaders will be discussing options soon.