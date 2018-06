The American Solar Challenge will feature more than a dozen teams from various colleges and universities, all racing their hand crafted solar cars from Omaha to Oregon.

Earlier this week, the University of Michigan team was spotted at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering ahead of the July race, as the team practiced the race route and worked out any kinks that may arise.

KNEB caught up with one of the team members, who explained a little more about the 2018 American Solar Challenge.