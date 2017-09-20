University of Nebraska focuses on enrollment despite budget

An administrator at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln

says the school is going to focus on maintaining a growing enrollment despite a challenging higher education budget.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Chancellor Ronnie Green presented his annual State of the University address on Tuesday. In his speech, Green highlighted successes and challenges that the school is facing.

State lawmakers cut $13 million from the university system’s biennial appropriation earlier this year, helping create a nearly $50 million university budget shortfall. Green says the Lincoln campus will be required to cut $17 million over the next two years.

Despite budget challenges, the university celebrated three consecutive years of growing enrollment, topping 26,000 this year. Green says he has “an inspirational goal of 32,500 students” by 2025.