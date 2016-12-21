class="single single-post postid-203694 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | December 21, 2016
University of Nebraska-Lincoln reports security breach

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has warned thousands of current and former students about a computer security breach.

Campus officials said Tuesday in a letter to about 30,000 people that the breach potentially exposed thousands of student names, ID numbers and grades to an outside source. Officials say no Social Security numbers, credit card information or other personal data was stored on the computer server, which has been shut down.

The breach occurred sometime in the past two years. University spokesman Steve Smith says the source of the server breach isn’t known. A routine scan of the server during a system update uncovered the breach.

The letter to the students says the university has no evidence “that anyone has used this information for illegal or malicious activity.”

