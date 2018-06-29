University of Nebraska may see midyear tuition hike

University of Nebraska’s president says he may implement a

midyear tuition increase should the state withhold a portion of the

institution’s state appropriation.

The university’s Board of Regents approved raising tuition by 3.2 percent for the upcoming school year on Thursday. Regents also gave university President Hank Bounds the power to hike tuition further for the second semester, if necessary.

In-state students can expect to see the average course load cost raise by $211 next year under the overall tuition increase. Non-resident students can expect to pay $664 more for total annual tuition cost.

Bounds says the university will only implement another hike before the spring semester if there’s another midyear recession. The university has been forced to absorb midyear losses over the past two years after state allocation was held back.