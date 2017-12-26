University of Wyoming considers lower out-of-state tuition

The University of Wyoming may consider reducing its

tuition for out-of-state students in an effort to increase its enrollment.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the university’s ongoing capacity study points to appealing to prospective students from neighboring states, especially people from Nebraska and Colorado, as a way to grow.

The study by Huron Consulting Group suggests lowering the current $15,500 baseline tuition for out-of-state residents to the about $10,000.

The study says that increasing the university’s housing capacity would likely help draw in more students as well.

According to the study, the university currently has capacity for up to 1,700 more students with residential capacity being the greatest limiting factor for expansion.