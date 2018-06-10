University of Wyoming enrollment continues upward trend

Enrollment at the University of Wyoming is continuing its upward trend with one of the strongest years in the school’s history.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports UW had 1,696 freshmen last fall- one student away from the record- and have 35 more first-year students heading into fall 2018.

Kyle Moore, UW’s associate vice provost for enrollment, says final enrollment numbers won’t be known until mid-September. Students must confirm they’re attending by August 1, so the numbers may change between now and then.

Moore attributed the growth to a plan that emphasized collaboration with the state’s seven community colleges. It also helps that the university is one of the cheapest four-year public institutions in the nation, as are the community colleges in Wyoming.