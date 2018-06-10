class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

University of Wyoming enrollment continues upward trend

BY Associated Press | June 10, 2018
Enrollment at the University of Wyoming is continuing its upward trend with one of the strongest years in the school’s history.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports UW had 1,696 freshmen last fall- one student away from the record- and have 35 more first-year students heading into fall 2018.

Kyle Moore, UW’s associate vice provost for enrollment, says final enrollment numbers won’t be known until mid-September. Students must confirm they’re attending by August 1, so the numbers may change between now and then.

Moore attributed the growth to a plan that emphasized collaboration with the state’s seven community colleges. It also helps that the university is one of the cheapest four-year public institutions in the nation, as are the community colleges in Wyoming.

